Tributes paid to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Salem

April 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Government officials and functionaries of various political parties paid their respect to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding his statue here on his birth anniversary on Friday.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector S. Karmegam garlanded the statue near the Sundar Lodge Junction in the presence of City Police Commissioner B. Vijayakumari, Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya, and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) (in charge) Maran. On behalf of the DMK, Salem central district DMK secretary R. Rajendran, MLA, garlanded the statue in the presence of party functionaries. On behalf of the AIADMK, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami garlanded the statue.

On behalf of the PMK, Salem West MLA R. Arul garlanded the statute with PMK functionaries. Likewise, functionaries of Congress, the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, and various Dalit outfits garlanded the statue.

