Tribunal raps Corporation, asks it to clear dues to waste management contractor

The Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner should give serious thoughts on what would happen to the city if shortage of funds curtailed the operations of the waste management contractor. Therefore, he should immediately pay the contractor, the Arbitral Tribunal said while hearing a dispute between the Corporation and the contractor.

The Tribunal was hearing the dispute after the Madras High Court referred to it the case the contractor, Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Co. Pvt. Ltd., had filed against the Corporation for failing to pay.

Before the Tribunal headed by Presiding Arbitrator Justice (retd.) Doraiswamy Raju, the contractor had on November 14, 2019 filed an application complaining that the Corporation had not complied with the earlier order dated May 3, 2019 by failing to clear dues amounting to ₹ 21 crore.

The Corporation had paid only ₹ 14.10 crore and that too in instalments.

In its defence, the Corporation had submitted that the challenge it faced in paying the contractor had to with its financial difficulties and nothing else.

Consequent upon the submission, the Tribunal had ordered the Corporation to pay ₹ 5 crore by December 31, 2019 saying, “It needs no serious effort to point out that if the day to day activities of the Claimant [the contractor] suffer in any manner and comes to a stand still, the entire municipal area will run into serious difficulties and problems including health hazards and outbreak of diseases besides seriously endangering ecological impact in the area. We are of the considered view that the Commissioner, a senior officer of the Indian Administrative Cadre, would bestow his serious thoughts over all such calamities that may result if there has been no proper compliance with our orders in the matter of remittance of the arrears and subsequent monthly remuneration.”

The Tribunal did not stop there, though. It went to warn the Corporation saying, “If there is any failure to comply with the order passed today [December 11, 2019] the Respondent [Corporation] is put on notice that we may be constrained to commend the disobedience of the orders passed to the notice of the High Court for appropriate action for contempt...”

Sources familiar with the developments said after the Corporation paid only ₹ 3.50 crore of the ₹ 5 crore the Tribunal had ordered, taking the total dues to around ₹ 9.40 crore. This was besides the ₹ 40 crore that the Corporation owed the contractor.

Inspection

As a part of this order, the Tribunal had ordered an inspection of the contractor’s facility in Vellalore by solid waste management expert N.B. Mazumdar. It said that Mr. Mazumdar should “visit the project in question...assess the civil, mechanical and other operational conditions of the project including any environmental impact and submit report within six weeks i.e. on or before 25.01.2020.” The sources said that Mr. Mazumdar had visited the facility but would submit his report in a week’s time. Thereafter, the Tribunal would pass further orders. The Tribunal ordered the inspection based on an application by the Corporation, which had insisted on such an exercise to study the contractor’s waste management operation.