Tribes India, an outlet for tribal handicrafts inaugurated at Forest College campus in Coimbatore

November 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

“Tribes India”, an outlet for tribal handicrafts such as tribal textiles, tribal jewellery, tribal paintings, metal crafts, pottery, cane and bamboo products, gifts, novelties, and organic foods was inaugurated at the Forest College campus here by C. Kunhikannan, Director, Indian Council for Forestry Research and Education - Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore.

The outlet also has a counter for the eco-friendly bioproducts developed by the institute.

The outlet will be managed by Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India and the sale proceeds will directly reach the tribal people, improving the economic welfare of the tribal communities.

