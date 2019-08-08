Coimbatore

Tribals oppose NEP draft

Tribals from various parts of the State passed a resolution here on Thursday opposing the draft National Educational Policy here.

Over 150 tribals representing various organisations took part in the conference held as part of International Tribals Day.

The members said that the new education policy draft with multiple examinations would only increase drop outs among tribal children.

