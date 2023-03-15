Tribals allege assault by forest department staff during temple festival

March 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The forest and revenue departments are conducting an inquiry after a group of tribals from the Narikuravar community alleged that they were assaulted by forest department staff on Wednesday.

According to sources, members from the community had set up temporary shops within the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to sell snacks and other items to pilgrims visiting the Siriyur temple where a temple festival is under way. It has been alleged that the forest department had told the members of the community to close their shops as they did not take requisite permissions. It has been alleged that when the shops were closed and the members of the community were leaving the area, that they were stopped and assaulted by forest department staff in the middle of the reserve forest.

They then staged a protest at the Vazhaithottam checkpost demanding action against the forest department staff. Officials from the forest and revenue departments and the local civic body reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters. The injured persons were taken to the Ooty Medical College and Hospital. Officials confirmed that an inquiry was under way into the alleged incident.

