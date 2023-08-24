HamberMenu
Tribal women of Anamalai Tiger Reserve to stitch their way to a better future

August 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal women during the launch of the free tailoring class at Top Slip in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Tribal women during the launch of the free tailoring class at Top Slip in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Around 100 women from various tribal settlements in the Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are currently undergoing tailoring classes at the Tamil Nadu Forest Department’s facility at Top Slip.

The free tailoring classes started in July last week under Threlakshaa, a global grant project to empower women by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi. The Rotary Club has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Forest Department for the project, which aims to give skill training to 500 tribal women of the Pollachi division of ATR and uplift them economically.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, said the tailoring training was to equip the tribal women financially independent. “The training was arranged near to their settlements itself since there is difficulty for them to travel for classes. After completion of the training, they will get job orders that can be done at Top Slip itself,” he said.

Bhargava Teja, Deputy Director of the Pollachi division of ATR, said tribal women have shown very much interest in the classes, which otherwise they will not get in a remote hill station like Top Slip.

M. Sundaravel, forest range officer of Ulandy range of ATR, said that classes are being conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Classes will continue until the women get fully trained.

According to the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Aakruthi, the tailoring training centre at Top Slip is the sixth such facility that is being implemented under the global grant project. Apart from providing free tailoring classes, sewing machines will be given to the beneficiaries after the training under the project.

