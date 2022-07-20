Tribal women in the Nilgiris use indigenous art to promote culture and earn livelihood

Trained by volunteers from Astitwa, seven women from Pudukadu village in Coonoor are engaged in the work

A group of indigenous women from the Kurumba community are adding artwork based on imagery that the community is famous for, to bags and masks, hoping that it will spread the word about the community and its artists, and also help them earn a livelihood.

Seven women from Pudukadu village in Coonoor have been trained by a local group of volunteers from Astitwa. N.T.Usha, one of the trainers, told The Hindu she had been training communities in Coonoor in jewelry making and tailoring. “We were then told about the Kurumbas and that they were very famous for their unique paintings,” said Ms. Usha.

The bags with artwork made by women from the Kurumba community in Coonoor. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Working with the community, they found images depicting the traditional life of the Kurumbas, from honey gathering to growing crops to their traditional attire and their dances. These images are being taught to the women, who painstakingly spend a few hours every day transferring them onto cloth bags, handbags, and masks. Each bag is sold to buyers at anywhere between ₹ 200 and ₹ 250, while the masks sell for around ₹ 100, said the women.

Of the seven women who have taken up painting traditional art, three still go to work as daily wage workers after painting the bags and masks in the morning. As the project is still relatively new, the women said that they required more orders for the model to be sustainable in the long run. “Only if there is more demand from the public, would we be able to sustain our families by doing this as a job full-time,” said one of the women working in Pudukadu.

Efforts are also being undertaken by Astitwa to set up a bank account where money from the sale of the products would be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the women. “The ultimate aim through this initiative is for the women to sustain the business model by themselves. A bank account will be set up for the women that they can access directly, so that funds from the sale of their products are transferred directly to them,” said Ms. Usha.