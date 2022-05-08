Tribal women cry foul as liquor sales in black market thrive around Anaikatti

Tribal women from various settlements around Anaikatti are seeking the intervention of the authorities to curb illegal sale of liquor. Though there are no Tasmac outlets in and around Anaikatti, liquor is sold in black market in the tribal-dominated region, affecting the sustenance of the families, they claim.

The issue was brought to the attention of authorities at the recent special gram sabha meeting held at the Panchayat Union Middle School, Kondanur, they said.

A woman from a tribal settlement said that she was struggling to meet the expenses of the family as her husband has been spending his daily wage income on alcohol that is sold in the black market.

“I was not going out for work before to take care of children. Now, I am forced to go to work to run the family,” said another tribal woman, accusing her husband of spending his wage on alcohol.

A Tasmac outlet that functioned at Anaikatti town was closed in April 2016 after tribal women staged a series of protests. A liquor outlet was opened near Jambukandi tribal settlement as an alternative. Tribal women protested against the outlet and it was closed in 2019 when a 48-year-old woman was killed near the outlet after the scooter she drove was hit by a motorcycle rode by a man, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. According to tribal women, though illegal sale was happening even after the closure of the outlet in 2019, it has increased now.

People who sell liquor in the black market are buying them from the liquor outlet at Salangai, around 10 km away from Anaikatti, and other outlets that are on the road towards Coimbatore. Liquor purchased in bulk is taken to Anaikatti after crossing checkposts of the police and the Forest Department at Mangarai

A tribal man said that a quarter bottle of liquor sold for ₹150 at Tasmac outlets is sold for ₹230 to ₹240 in black market. As the liquor is available in their area itself, many people who consume alcohol do not prefer to travel to liquor outlets that are away, he said.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the district administration will definitely take action against illegal sales, if any. The district administration will also organise awareness drive in the community to contain the issue of alcoholism, he said.

A senior police officer said the police will conduct checks to curb illegal sale of liquor in the region.