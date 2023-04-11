Tribal woman who married caste Hindu alleges ostracisation by villagers in Salem

April 11, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

A Scheduled Tribe (ST) woman, who married a caste Hindu 13 years ago, alleged that her family members and relatives have been ostracised by village elders all these years.

On Monday, S. Janaki of Arasampalayam in Veerapandi union came with her relatives and family members to the Collectorate and submitted a petition in which she made the allegation of ostracisation. Ms. Janaki told reporters she belonged to the ST community from Yercaud. She got married to B. Senthil Kumar, a caste Hindu, in 2009, and came to Arasampalayam, Senthil’s native.

“The village elders have not accepted our marriage. After my father-in-law Balasubramaniam passed away in 2013, the villagers started abusing me. In 2018, they disconnected water supply to our house. After we submitted a petition to former Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare, the supply was restored. After that, the village elders asked us to vacate the village and warned our relatives not to let out houses on rent to us,” Ms. Janaki alleged.

Shopkeepers in the village were told not to give them essentials, and they were banned from taking part in temple festivals, marriages or last rites, she said. Four relatives of Senthil Kumar who rented out houses to the family were also ostracised. “We shifted our house to Suriyagoundampalayam in 2022. Even now, the elders are not allowing us into the village,” Ms. Janaki alleges.

Ms. Janaki and her family said they were urged to register a case against the village elders under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Though a complaint was lodged with the Attaiyampatti police on March 15 this year, no action was taken, they added.

The Attaiyampatti police claimed they were investigating the complaint.