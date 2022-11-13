Tribal woman gives birth to girl child in ambulance near Coimbatore

The 108 ambulance crew with the newborn near Karamadai in Coimbatore district on Saturday . | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 23-year-old woman from a tribal settlement near Karamadai in Coimbatore district gave birth to a baby in 108 ambulance after she developed labour late on Saturday.

The emergency medical technician (EMT) of the ambulance attended the labour of the woman, M. Chithra from Mottiyur tribal settlement near Karamadai, who was delivered of a female baby. The mother and the newborn were later shifted to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam.

According to the officers with the GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute (GVK EMRI), which operates 108 ambulance service, doctors had instructed Chithra to have institutional delivery as she has an Rh-negative blood type. Health workers had also been following up her condition from the first month of pregnancy.

Though doctors had told the woman that the delivery was expected on November 22, the labour started late on Saturday. Chitra’s husband Maruthan, a daily wage labourer, contacted the 108 ambulance service and the ambulance reached the tribal settlement at 11.23 p.m.

As Chitra entered advanced stages of labour, the crew stopped the ambulance at Neelamapthi village on Seeliyur – Tholampathi road amid heavy rain. EMT Balamurugan attended the labour and Chithra gave birth to a female baby, said G. Vignesh, Emergency Management Executive with the GVK EMRI.

The mother and baby were immediately taken to the primary health centre at Seeliyur, where they were given first aid, and then shifted to the Government Hospital in Mettupalayam.

Residents of Mottiyur settlement and GVK EMRI’s programme manager S. Selvamuthukumar lauded the ambulance crew for the timely intervention. Chithra’s first child is aged five.