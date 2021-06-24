Tribal students asked to utilise available opportunities

ERODE

24 June 2021 18:07 IST

Tribal students in the hill areas of Talavadi, Hasanur and Anthiyur were asked to utilise the available employment opportunities in various departments coming under the Central and the State governments.

At a skill development programme organised by the district police at Sathyamangalam here on Thursday, R. Sudhakar, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, briefed the students on the employment opportunities available for them in various departments. He asked them to utilise the opportunity without fail. M.S. Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range and V. Sasi Mohan, Superintendent of Police, Erode district, were present.

Senior police officials said that this was an initiative to engage the tribal students from inter-State border areas to utilise the opportunities and enhance the quality of their life. As many as 73 students were facilitated in applying online for vacancies in Southern Railways.

