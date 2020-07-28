Tribal settlements of ATR remain deprived of power connection, solar lights

COIMBATORE

28 July 2020 16:16 IST

These settlements also lack power connections or common lights though some of the hydroelectric power plants are located close to them.

Residents of 17 tribal settlements located within the limits of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are without basic lighting facility as solar-powered lights given by the State Government remain defunct for several years, forcing them to keep fire outside their huts to prevent wild animals from straying.

Many of them have sleepless nights as they take turns in keeping the fire outside the huts at night.

With the movement of animals, including tiger, leopard and elephant, increased, residents have written their grievances to the Chief Minister and Coimbatore District Collector.

V.S. Paramasivam, Coimbatore district president of Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, said that solar lights for huts were allotted 15 years ago and these are defunct for about five years.

Though common lights, also solar-powered ones, were given to each settlement later, they are also defunct.

Ganesh, a resident of Koomatti tribal settlement within the limits of Ulandi forest range of ATR, said that six common lights at the settlement were not functional. According to him, one or two lights blink hardly 30 minutes.

“Of the 17 settlements, power plants are located close to Kadamparai, Sarkarpathy and Navamalai settlements. Power generated here is benefitted by people in other districts but not the native dwellers,” said Mr. Paramasivam.

Officials of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation said the Forest Department had shared a list of hamlets in the ATR that do not have electricity connection. Based on the list, a proposal was drafted to give power connection to nearly 550 hamlets. The Department also gave its clearance for the work. Bids were finalised and the works are expected to start soon.

According to Mr. Paramasivam, residents of Sarkarpathy and Kallar kadar settlements had lost their houses in landslip and torrential rain in August last year.

“They are yet to have proper huts. As they were not allotted alternative locations to build huts within the forests, they are forced to stay in sheds of landslip-prone areas,” he added.