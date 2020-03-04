Tribal residents seek funds to rebuild houses damaged in rain

Heavy rain in the Nilgiris last year had damaged the houses of 17 tribal families residing in Chinna Kurumbadi near Burliar. Now the remaining residents, mostly elderly members of the Kurumba tribe have called upon the district administration to help them build new houses or provide funds to repair the existing ones.

The residents, most of whom work as daily wage labourers in nearby farms or coffee estates, said that last year’s rains in the Nilgiris had extensively damaged their houses. “Some of the rains led to small landslips, which led to some parts of our houses caving in,” said S. Radha, a resident of the village.

Being located along the highway, residents of the village said they were more prone to landslips during spells of rain, and also want the highways department to build an embankment or a retaining wall above their village to prevent landslips. “The floods of 2009 caused tremendous damage to villages nearby due to landslips. If no permanent steps are taken to prevent landslips our village too could be affected,” said R. Linga, another resident.

The residents claim that they have submitted petitions to the district administration asking for help so that their homes can be repaired. A resident said the roof of his house collapsed and tarpaulin sheets had to be used for cover from rain.