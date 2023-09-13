Tribal residents of water-starved Karattupatti hamlet near Amaravathi Dam in Tiruppur district live in perennial fear of elephant attack

September 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

In the wake of recent death of a resident caused by trampling by a wild elephant, women in water-starved Karattupatti hamlet near Amaravathi Dam in Tiruppur district live in daily fear as they are required to traverse the animal path to fetch water for daily use from a stream at a distance.

“There is only one public pipe with drinking water supply for the entire hamlet with 100 families and 400 residents, and there is only a trickle. This indigenous group that was uprooted and relocated from own lands at the time of construction of Amaravathy Dam has now been left high and dry,” S. Thanraj, tribal rights activist, said.

Though Amaravathi Dam is close by, water is being supplied to the hamlet from Thirumurthimalai reservoir, located 30 km away. An initiative to supply water from the dam would be the permanent solution for the residents, Mr. Thanraj said.

The families are surviving by fetching minor forest produce and by fishing in the dam.

There is an overhead tank for drawing water from solar-powered borewells and supplying saline groundwater for domestic use through five public taps, each covering 20 families. Since the borewell has been in a defunct state for a year now, the authorities could think on lines of filling the overhead tank with potable water sourced from the dam for supply through the five pipelines, he said.

The villagers, on their part, have made representations to the Forest Department, Revenue Department and the district administration detailing their plight caused by shortage of water and absence of lighting during night hours.

“The issue is being addressed. Steps are afoot to increase the force of water in the pipeline and supply the same through overhead tank. The result is expected in a week’s time,” a senior official of the Revenue Department said.