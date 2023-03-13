Tribal residents of Nallur Vayal in Coimbatore accuse private education institution of blocking paths, streams

March 13, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Nallur Vayal, a village in Madhvarayapuram panchayat in Coimbatore district, staged a protest and petitioned the district administration on Monday alleging that a private educational institution in Karunya Nagar was blocking pathways and small streams.

The residents said at the weekly grievance redressal meeting that this increased man-animal conflicts and hit their livelihood.

V. Loganathan, a protester, said, “The institution has raised compound walls on both sides of a road leading towards the Noyyal River, blocking us access to water body, which is illegal. Further, these walls narrow the road, forcing elephants to alter their route and enter the village often, leading to increased man-animal conflict in the last two years.”

“The institution has also constructed several structures blocking smaller streams in the area. Earlier, we would cultivate medicianal herbs such as tulasi, and urikatti ver and vegetables for everyday consumption— which is not possible now as there is not enough water. We request the government, district administration and local bodies to look into the issue immediately,” he said.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati received a total of 383 petitions on Monday — 68 seeking free house, 115 for patta, 14 for employment and 186 other issues such as delayed pension, patta transfer, new family card etc.

He also issued a ‘natham patta’ under the Adi Dravidar category to four eligible beneficiaries in Mettupalayam and Karamadai, according to a release.

Tiruppur

Over 50 residents of Ward 5 in Vellakoil Municipality in Tiruppur petitioned the District Collector to prevent the opening of a Tasmac outlet in the area. The residents said there was a government primary school, a bus station and a residential area at DR Nagar, and the safety of residents would be at risk if the outlet was opened.

