Tribal residents allege land encroachment by outsider

Residents of Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti have submitted a complaint to the Coimbatore District Collector, accusing a private person of encroaching upon their land.

The petition alleged that a stream which is a source of water for the residents, the land belonging to the settlement, their place of worship and a route to the hills were encroached upon by the person.

According to the petition, the Irula tribal settlement has 25 families and the residents rear cattle, goats and collect minor forest produce like honey for income.

The petition said that the main path from the settlement to the forest was blocked by the owner of an adjacent private land.

Accusing the private person of having encroached upon their land, the petitioners wanted the District Collector to initiate proceedings to measure and demarcate the reserve land of the tribal settlement.

The petitioners alleged that the flow of the stream near the settlement, which they call as Nakkekadavu, was obstructed after the owner of the private land cleared the bushes and levelled it.

“The stream is a source of water for us and many wild animals. It will have water in the peak of summer, too. The origin of the stream is known as Nakkekadavu as animals lick the rock and mud which is believed to have mineral deposits,” said a resident.

The District Collector has assured us that he would look into the petition, he said.