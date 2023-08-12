Tribal people welcome Rahul Gandhi to the Nilgiris with songs and dance

August 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Tribal people welcomed Congress leader and Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi, with their traditional song and dance at the Muthanad Mund, a Toda hamlet near Udhagamandalam on Saturday.

Mr. Gandhi, who visited the village on his way to his constituency in Wayanad, interacted with men and women in the mund. He was offered traditional food made by the community. He also visited the temple of the Todas, and learned about the culture and habits of the community.

Mr. Gandhi also watched as the youth from the community lifted the spherical stone, which is usually lifted by youngsters during the Todas’ annual modhweth festival. The community also showed Mr. Gandhi techniques they use to light fires using wooden sticks.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr. Gandhi met Wing Commander A.C. Rakesh Sharma, a former IAF pilot and and astronaut at MindEscapes, billed as “an ideation retreat for MSMEs” by its founder Dipali Sikand. Mr. Gandhi also met chocolatiers and school students at the MindEscapes in Ketti.