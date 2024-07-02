Tribal people to stage road roko demanding road facility to two hamlets in hill area

Urging the district administration and the Forest Department to lay roads to two tribal hamlets in Talavadi Block, members of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association have threatened to stage a road blockade on Dhimbam Ghat Road on July 5.

Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram said Thadasalatti and Ittarai tribal settlements are located in Talamalai village in Talavadi block. These villages could be reached only by traversing through the four km forest road from Bejalatti which is in a damaged condition. The road comes under the control of the Forest Department; hence, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department cannot maintain the road. As per the Forest Rights Act 2006, the road can be transferred to the rural development department for maintenance so that the road can be re-laid.

Likewise, Pudukadu habitation is located in Hasanur Panchayat of Talavadi block and can be reached through the one km mud road from Mavallam – Kottadai road. The road is under the control of the Forest Department and needs to be handed over to the Rural Development Department for a new road. He said many representations were given to the government departments and others over the issue, but were pending for a long time. “The Block Development Officer of Talavadi union should take steps for laying a new road over the existing damaged road,” Mr. Sundaram said.

The former MLA said the association, which is part of the Communist Party of India, would stage a road roko on Friday pressing for the demands to be met. He said letters were sent to the District Collector, District Forest Officer of Hasanur Division, Revenue Divisional Officer of Gobichettipalayam, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam, and Tahsildar, Talavadi asked them to fulfill their demands.

