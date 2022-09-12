Tribal people shifted to temporary relief shelter in Gudalur

Staff Reporter UDHAGAMANDALAM
September 12, 2022 20:35 IST

As a precautionary measure to ensure that there is no loss of life from continuing rain in the Nilgiris, the district administration shifted 16 people from four tribal families residing in Thorapalli near Gudalur after rain swelled a stream and threatened to inundate their homes on Monday morning.

Based on the instructions of District Collector SP Amrith, the officials shifted the residents to a nearby tribal residential school. The residents will be given food and shelter till the water recedes, officials added.

As rain continued in Naduvattam, Gudalur, Padanthorai, Devala and Pandalur till Monday morning, minor damage was reported to a house when a tree branch fell on a house in O’ Valley near Gudalur. Minor landslips were also reported along the Udhagamandalam to Gudalur road as in one incident, a few boulders rolled onto the road near Naduvattam and blocked traffic for more than an hour. Officials from the State Highways Department dispatched workers to clear the road, and traffic resumed a little later after the incident.

An average of 15.93 millimeters of rain was recorded across the Nilgiris till Monday morning, while rains eased off in most places by evening.

