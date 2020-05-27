Tribal people share waterholes with animals as free fuel supply for motor is suspended

The two waterholes dug by residents of Erumaiparai Kallar tribal settlement in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Until two years back, they were getting water in pipeline at their settlement.

As many as 37 Kadar families of Erumaiparai tribal settlement, within the limits of Ulandi range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), are depending on two waterholes for their water needs which wild animals ranging from tiger to elephant also use to quench thirst.

The situation was different until two years ago when they were getting water in pipeline at the settlement itself as Vettaikaranpudur town panchayat was providing free fuel to draw water from a deep well, almost 400 metre away from the huts, using a diesel motor.

According to V.S. Paramasivam, Coimbatore district president of Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, the town panchayat stopped two years ago free provision of 30 to 40 litres of free diesel a month following an argument between Forest Department staff and the staff of the local body.

“The argument broke out when Forest Department staff blocked the vehicles of the local body officials who wanted to visit the tribal settlement. The town panchayat stopped supplying free fuel since then, following which the tribal people dug two waterholes close to a stream, around 200 metre away from the settlement,” said Mr. Paramasivam who has been taking the issue with the authorities for a solution since then.

With no water source at the settlement, more than 130 of its residents are using the same waterholes to take bath and wash clothes.

Women and men have time slots to take bath, that too during hours when animal movement is low.

“Animals including, wild boar, Gaur, bear, tiger and elephant also use the two waterholes. Animals like elephant leave dungs in the waterhole which makes the water unsafe to drink,” said K. Thanalakshmi, a resident of the settlement. According to her, there are around 15 children in the settlement.

Mr. Paramasivam said that receipts issued for vehicle parking and other passes at Topslip elephant camp bear the name Erumaparai Pazhangudiyinar Nala Membattu Kuzhu which means that a share of the money charged from visitors was to be spent for the welfare of the settlement.

The Kadar settlement, like many other settlements in ATR, also lack public toilet and electricity supply.

The residents squat near bushes close to the settlement to attend nature’s call and many were injured in the attacks of animals like Gaur.

An official from Vettaikaranpudur town panchayat told The Hindu that it had sponsored the motor and diesel following recommendation of the then MLA years back. However, it could not continue monthly provision of diesel due to lack of funds.

When contacted, Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Filed Director of ATR, said that he has directed Ulandi forest range officer for immediate temporary arrangement for fuel to operate the motor.

“For official supply of diesel for the motor, the matter should be presented in the next meeting of ATR Foundation. There are 27 such tribal settlements in ATR that require facilities including toilet. A proposal has been sent seeking funds for the implementation these requirements under Special Area Development Programme,” he said.