Tribal people seek high-level bridge at Kadambur

The Hindu Bureau
November 09, 2022 17:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A vehicle trying to cross the flooded stream at Eriyur hamlet in Kadambur hills in Erode district recently.

People of Eriyur hamlet in Kadambur Hills have urged the district administration to construct a high-level bridge across the stream so that their hamlet remains accessible during the rainy season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a petition to the district administration, they said that there were 52 families residing in the hamlet for many years now. In order to reach their hamlet from Kadambur, they cross the stream that carries water throughout the year. But during the rainy season, flooding occurs in the stream and their hamlet remains cutoff for many days forcing students and workers to stay at their houses. “Only after water recedes in the stream, they can move to schools or work place”, the petition said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The residents of the hamlet submitted a petition to the administration on February 8 last year seeking a bridge. “We have received a reply that a bridge would be constructed in the financial year 2022”, they claimed and added that no steps were taken so far for constructing a bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app