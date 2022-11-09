Coimbatore

Tribal people seek high-level bridge at Kadambur

A vehicle trying to cross the flooded stream at Eriyur hamlet in Kadambur hills in Erode district recently.

A vehicle trying to cross the flooded stream at Eriyur hamlet in Kadambur hills in Erode district recently.

People of Eriyur hamlet in Kadambur Hills have urged the district administration to construct a high-level bridge across the stream so that their hamlet remains accessible during the rainy season.

In a petition to the district administration, they said that there were 52 families residing in the hamlet for many years now. In order to reach their hamlet from Kadambur, they cross the stream that carries water throughout the year. But during the rainy season, flooding occurs in the stream and their hamlet remains cutoff for many days forcing students and workers to stay at their houses. “Only after water recedes in the stream, they can move to schools or work place”, the petition said.

The residents of the hamlet submitted a petition to the administration on February 8 last year seeking a bridge. “We have received a reply that a bridge would be constructed in the financial year 2022”, they claimed and added that no steps were taken so far for constructing a bridge.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2022 5:44:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tribal-people-seek-high-level-bridge-at-kadambur/article66114978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY