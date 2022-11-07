Coimbatore

Tribal people protest against those spreading false propaganda against Isha

More than 500 locals from several villages near the Isha Yoga Centre staged a protest against those defaming the centre on Monday.

Farmers, auto drivers, villagers and tribal folk from Alandurai, Semmedu, Iruttu Pallam, Madhvarayapuram, Muttathuvayal, Mullingar, Thanikandi, Madakkadu, Nallur Vayal and Pattiyarkovilpathi took part in the protest.

They claimed that many tribal villagers at the Velliangiri foothills like Thanikandi, Madakkadu and Mullangadu depend on Isha for their livelihoods. Protesters claim that they have been beneficiaries of health, livelihoods, education, and community wellbeing due to the center’s interventions.


