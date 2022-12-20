Tribal people in Kadambur Hills oppose move to transfer revenue poramboke land to Forest Department

December 20, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

Opposing the move to transfer 133.50 acres of revenue poramboke land to the Forest Department, tribal people from Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam block, who are allegedly farming on the land, submitted a petition to the tahsildar and the District Forest Officer at Sathyamangalam here on Tuesday.

Proposals were prepared for carrying out development works both in plains and in hill areas by utilising the forest land in the block. Revenue poramboke land was being identified as compensatory land to be handed over to the Forest Department.

For the past many years, about six families in Germalam are carrying out farming activities on 17 acres, 10 families at Pavalakuttai on 31.50 acres and 39 families at Osapalayam on 85 acres. The State government, in 1989, had banned issuance of patta for agricultural land in hill areas and hence, they do not have patta for the land.

People, under the banner Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, in their petition to the tahsildar of Sathyamangalam said that as per Section 7 (2) (d) of the Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2003, when the land is used for non-forest purpose, the State government can acquire land of an equivalent area and need not provide double the land in extent to the area proposed for diversion. The petition said that people were utilising the land for many years and they have no other livelihood. “When over 100 acres of poramboke land is available at Guthiyalathur area, what is the need for acquiring the land that was used by tribal people”, the petition said and termed the proposal ‘unfair’.

Association president K. Ramasamy, Secretary Jeevabarathi and others were present.