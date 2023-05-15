Tribal people in Bargur hills in Erode want their traditional rights ensured before creation of wildlife sanctuary 

May 15, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

Tribal people in Bargur hills in Anthiyur Union have urged the State government to fully implement the Forest Right Act 2006 and protect their traditional rights before setting up the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in the Erode Forest Division.

The State government had on March 20, 2023, announced the formation of the sanctuary that will comprise four forest ranges in the division, Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai and Chennampatti. But, people in the hill areas expressed concern over it and wanted their rights to be ensured before setting up the sanctuary.

On Monday, members of political parties, social welfare organisations and the people from the hill areas, led by V.P. Gunasekaran, State committee member, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, visited the Collectorate to submit a petition during the weekly grievances meeting.

They said that the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, recognises the rights of the forest dwelling communities and other traditional forest dwellers to forest resources, as they were dependent on it for their livelihood. But, the Act was not implemented properly, thus, the traditional rights of forest dwellers were denied all these years, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2006, the consent of the tribal people and forest dwellers, through gram sabhas, should be obtained before announcing the project. But, the procedure was not followed, they added.

People wanted the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to be implemented without delay, while the proposed project should be approved by the community forest resource (CFR) committee and the area should be classified as CFR area. They wanted all the CFRs in villages to recognise the FRA in gram sabha meetings after which the classification should be highlighted in maps.

They said that no rules were followed while announcing the sanctuary and wanted the State government to temporarily halt the process. “The decision by the Forest Department will affect the livelihood of the people who are dependent on the forest resources while it has also created panic among the people in the hill areas,” they said and wanted their rights to be ensured.