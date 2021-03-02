Tribal people hoist black flag demanding community certificate

Erode

02 March 2021 21:51 IST

Malayalee tribal people in many hamlets in Bargur Hills hoisted black flags atop their houses and staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding community certificates.

They said that over 1,500 families comprising 6,000 people were living in Malayanur, Thamaraikarai, Kadai Eratti, Minthangi, Kalvarai, Kovilnathan, Tholli and other hamlets for many generations. For the past 30 years we were demanding Scheduled Tribe status as we were currently under Other Caste classification. While their relatives in other districts were enjoying ST status, they continued to suffer due to lack of community certificate. Protesters said that they had submitted many petitions to officials in the past years, but they are yet to receive the certificates.

In the absence of ST community certificate, students belonging to Malayalee community are unable to pursue higher education and also avail concessions of the State government, they added. They said that many students discontinued their studies after completing Plus Two as they were unable to get the certificates.

Advertising

Advertising