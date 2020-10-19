Tribal people dependent on eco-tourism centres stare at loss of livelihood

Around 60 people from the nearby tribal settlements were involved in various works at Kovai Courtallam before it was closed to visitors

COIMBATORE

19 October 2020 22:54 IST

Kovai Courtallam, Baralikadu and Top Slip are the major centres in Coimbatore

C. Ayyasamy (28), a visually challenged person from Chadivayalpathi, was working as announcer at the Kovai Courtallam, a popular tourism spot in the district. With the eco-tourism centre closed to visitors due to COVID-19 pandemic, he is forced to do other jobs to run his family.

Mr. Ayyasamy is one of the many tribal people from Coimbatore district whose meagre income from working in eco-tourism centres has been affected since March.

“Like many, I was jobless for some months. When the lockdown was eased, people started coming to the Kovai Courtallam. So I was assigned at the Forest Department check post on the way to the tourism spot to give announcements to send back visitors,” he said.

Around 60 people from nearby tribal settlements were involved in various works at Kovai Courtallam before it was closed to visitors. They also ran seven shops that sold eatables to the visitors.

Now only around 20 men, who were jobless, are employed at the Chadivayal elephant camp for maintenance works.

On an average, Kovai Courtallam saw 1,500 to 2,000 visitors on weekends and a crowd varying between 200 and 400 during weekdays.

Kovai Courtallam near Siruvani, Baralikadu near Karamadai, both in Combatore Forest Division, and Top Slip within the limits of Ulandi forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve are the three main eco-tourism centres in the district where tribal people are engaged in various activities, including sales of forest produces.

The situation is not different at Baralikadu where around 50 tribal people were working.

“A total of 35 men were working at the boat house. Remaining were women who were involved in preparing food to visitors. With the tourism spot remaining closed, these people have shifted to other works including farming,” said V. Raman, head of the tribal people at the boat house.

Around 300 people used to visit Baralikadu eco-tourism centre on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to V.S. Paramasivam, Coimbatore district president of Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, around 40 tribal people who were working at Top Slip, mostly women, are now jobless.

“These women used to run their families with the meagre income of ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 6,000 they used to earn a month. Now they are living with the provisions given through ration shops, which are inadequate,” he said.

A senior official with the Forest Department said that the eco-tourism centres could be opened only if the higher-ups issued an order.