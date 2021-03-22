‘Tribal people continue to be guardians of forests’

Various awareness events marked the observation of International Day of Forests on Sunday. The Forest Department arranged an awareness session for residents of tribal settlement and visitors at Baralikadu eco-tourism centre on Sunday.

Karamadai Forest Range Officer E.N. Manoharan said residents of the tribal settlement were acknowledged for their service in preventing forest fire, the main destructor of protected forest patches.

“Illegal felling of trees is not happening in protected forest areas nowadays. Trees and shrubs which are crucial in a forest ecosystem are mainly lost in forest fires. Tribal people continue to be guardians of these forests along with the Forest Department. They were further sensitised to the need to protect the forests,” he said.

Rangan, chief of tribal settlement, planted a sapling at the eco-tourism centre in the presence of forest staff and 150 people who visited the place on Sunday.

Saplings

The ENVIS Centre on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore (IFGTB ENVIS), observed the International Day of Forests by planting over 300 tree saplings at the Panampully field research station of IFGTB near Palakkad. IFGTB director C. Kunhikannan spoke on the significance of restoring degraded forest ecosystems.

An essay competition on the topic ‘ways of improving native flora’ at the all-India level was also organised as part of the event.

Senior principal scientists Kannan C.S. Warrier, Rekha R. Warrier and ENVIS programme officer S. Vigneswaran spoke.