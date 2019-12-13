Tribal people association head files nomination

J.M. Murugavelu, president of South Indian Tribal Movement, filed his nomination for the post of president of 24 Veerapandi Village Panchayat for the rural local body elections here on Thursday.

Mr. Murugavelu told The Hindu that his wife, A.M. Nanjammal, also filed her nomination at the Periyanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union office. He has been involved in opposition of Tasmac outlets, most recently opposing the outlet at Jambukandi on Anaikatti-Coimbatore Road.

An official at the Panchayat Union office said that 24 Veerapandi Village Panchayat was a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates since 2016 when the local body elections were initially announced.

Dip in number of nominations

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts saw a dip in the number of nominations filed on the fourth day of the receipt of nominations for local body elections on Thursday.

In Coimbatore, 232 nominations were filed for ward members of Village Panchayats, 44 for presidents of Village Panchayats, four for ward members of Panchayat Unions and two were filed for the post of ward members of District Panchayat. A total of 282 nominations were filed on Thursday, as opposed to 469 on Wednesday.

In Tiruppur, 364 nominations were filed for ward members of Village Panchayats, 66 for presidents of Village Panchayats, 26 for ward members of Panchayat Unions and one nomination for the post of ward member of District Panchayat. A total of 457 nominations were filed on Thursday, while 561 were filed on Wednesday, officials said.