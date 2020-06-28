Tribal man killed in wild elephant attack

COIMBATORE

28 June 2020 00:04 IST

He had gone inside forest to collect honey

A 45-year-old man from a tribal settlement within the limits of Pooluvapatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division was killed in an attack of a wild elephant on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as S. Babu, a resident of Kalkothipathi tribal settlement. The incident happened when six men from Kalkothipathi tribal settlement went to the forest to collect wild honey. While returning in the evening, they had an encounter with an elephant. Though five men managed to run away, the elephant trampled Babu. Others chased the elephant and took the injured man to a private hospital at Karunya Nagar. However, he died without responding to treatment.

