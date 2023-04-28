ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal man electrocuted in accident near Coimbatore

April 28, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal man was electrocuted after he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on an electric fence near Karamadai in Coimbatore district late on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as R. Jayakumar (36), a resident of Kaliyur near Velliangadu, Karamadai. According to the police, the accident took place on Tholampalayam - Karamadai road, within the limits of the Karamadai station, around 7.30 p.m.

The police said that Jayakumar, a daily wage worker, lost control of his two-wheeler as he reached the farm belonging to N. Kuppusamy at Mebavi. He fell on an electric fence and got stuck in the cables in the impact of the fall. He suffered electric shock and died on the spot, the police said.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem on Friday. The Karamadai police have registered a case against the farm owner under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

