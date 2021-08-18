Tribal interpretation centre, museum to come up at ATR

COIMBATORE

18 August 2021 23:48 IST

Authorities of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) are into a unique task apart from conserving its flora and fauna.

Home to six ethnic tribes, ATR will soon have a tribal interpretation centre-cum-museum that will showcase their culture, life and history.

A brainchild of I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) and Field Director of ATR, the interpretation centre will come up in an unused building of the Medicinal Plants Conservation Area at Topslip.

A team led by Arockiaraj Xavier, Deputy Director of ATR, has started collecting artefacts and collections related to the lives of the six tribal communities of the tiger reserve, namely Kadar, Muduvar, Malasar, Malai Malasar, Eravalar and Pulayar.

“Apart from being a tiger reserve, ATR can also be called an anthropological reserve. Little work has been done so far to document the culture and heritage of ethnic tribes which the Forest Department has taken up now. Exhibits at the centre will showcase their rich culture, heritage and identity,” said E. Prasanth, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Pollachi Division of ATR.

According to him, the centre will be a dedication to the tribes for their contribution to the landscape and for being the guardians of the forests.

“Except Pulayars, the five other ethnic tribes do not depend on agriculture. They collect minor forest produces. They live in sync with nature leaving less carbon footprint. They live in small dwellings made of natural products,” said Mr. Prasanth.

There are 35 settlements of these six ethnic tribes within the limits of ATR in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Tribal activist S. Thanraj of Ekta Parishad, Tamil Nadu, welcomed the move and expressed hope that the centre would highlight the rich heritage of the tribes.

“In fact, they have been living in forests for centuries, coexisting with wild animals. They have their own language. Their rich heritage has to be highlighted and passed on to the non-Adivasis,” he said.