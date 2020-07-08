Tribal girl honoured for academic excellence

Officials from the Forest Department on Wednesday felicitated a student from the Muduvar tribal community in Udumalpet, Tiruppur district, for her performance in the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination.
C. Sreedevi, a resident of Poochukottamparai settlement, under the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve, is a student of the Model Residential School at Chalakudy in Thrissur district, Kerala. She had scored ‘A-plus’ grade in her SSLC examination. According to the State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Tribals’ Association P. Shanmugam, Sreedvi was the first among her tribal community to achieve this feat. She was felicitated by Deputy Field Director of ATR Arockiaraj Xavier.
“The girl has asked for a laptop, which Mr. Xavier promised to gift her soon,” said ATR Assistant Conservator of Forests V. Selvan.
The Forest Department will provide all the required assistance for Sreedevi’s higher studies, he said.
Mr. Chellamuthu told The Hindu that he used to travel as much as 80 km on his two-wheeler from Poochukottamparai to drop his daughter at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, from where she boarded a special bus arranged by the Kerala government to take her to the examination centre. Ms. Sreedevi said she wanted to select Science group in Class XI. “I want to become a doctor,” she said. The event was held as per the directions of Debasis Jana, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath