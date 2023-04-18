HamberMenu
Tribal families residing at Kurichi in Coimbatore seek pathway to their settlement

April 18, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa
The reserved site at Kurichi in Coimbatore where the Corporation is allegedly planning to set up a medical facility.

The reserved site at Kurichi in Coimbatore where the Corporation is allegedly planning to set up a medical facility. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

Residents belonging to Gond community in Ward 97 at Kurichi in Coimbatore city have sought a pathway to their settlement. They alleged that the Corporation was planning to set up a medical facility on the reserved site that they were using as the approach way to their settlement.

K. Andrew, a resident and Ward 97 secretary of Makkal Needhi Maiam, claimed that a few days ago a civic body official inspected the area and a few workers began clearing the site. “Since the said site is the only way for us to enter and exit our settlement, we forced the workers to stop work,” he said.

The Gonds are the indigenous tribes of Maharashtra who moved to Coimbatore decades ago.

Alibaba (55), another resident, said that five families from the community settled in Coimbatore over 40 years ago and currently, there were over 2,000 people in the area. Many are involved in sale of herbal medicine and auto spare parts businesses.

The ward officials were not available for a comment.

At the weekly grievances redress meeting held on Tuesday, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that the officials would visit the site and look into the matter.

Sanitation

In a petition to the district administration, Mr. Andrew requested the civic body to provide better toilet facilities. “We use the pay-and-use facility next to a market on the main road, since the public toilets in our area are not cleaned regularly. The drains in the locality are constantly choked. Conservancy workers come only once a month to clean the drains,” he alleged.

A senior official in the Health Department said people must dispose of waste responsibly. “We have attempted to raise awareness among them, yet, they continue to throw waste either on the roadside or into drains.”

The Corporation signed an agreement with a private agency in March for maintaining public toilets. The official said measures to address the needs of the residents would be taken immediately.

