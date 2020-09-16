Tribal families get new houses under Green House project

New houses built under the Chief Minister Solar Powered Green House project at Kandivazhi settlement, near Anaikatti, in Coimbatore district.

COIMBATORE

16 September 2020 22:13 IST

Five families of Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti got new houses under the Chief Minister Solar Powered Green House project. The house-warming ceremony was held on Wednesday.

As many as 25 families live in the settlement, which is around 5 km away from Alamaramedu on Coimbatore - Anaikatty road.

The existing houses in the settlement were constructed around 30 years ago under a government scheme. Walls and roofs of most of those houses had developed cracks.

Cement plasters came off the roofs of many houses during the heavy rains last year and residents were sheltered at the Panachayat Union Middle School at Kondanur tribal settlement, around 2 km away.

Following this, District Collector K. Rajamani and officials of the District Rural Development Authority (DRDA) visited the settlement. Orders were issued for the construction of 13 houses under the Green House project.

As the government fund of ₹2.10 lakh for a green house with a solar energy unit was insufficient for construction, additional funds were mobilised under Joshua G.P.N., a social worker from the region.

With construction of five houses completed and handed over to the families, other residents in the settlement have requested district administration and DRDA to sanction funds for similar houses for them.