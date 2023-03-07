HamberMenu
Tribal families’ dream for new houses at Kandivazhi settlement to become reality through CSR funding 

March 07, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The houses that are under construction at Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district.

The houses that are under construction at Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The dream of seven tribal families living in Kandivazhi tribal settlement near Anaikatti in Coimbatore district for new houses will soon become a reality as officials and social workers have mobilised funds under the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

R. Raveendran of the Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore said Sulur-based Propel Industries Private Limited would spend ₹10.50 lakh for the completion of the pending works of the seven houses.

According to social worker G.P.N. Joshua, each house received a subsidy of ₹3 lakh from the government under the Chief Minister’s Green House project. However, the amount was inadequate to complete the works due to various factors including the increase in price of construction materials.

As the works were stopped for several months due to lack of funds, he approached the then District Collector G.S. Sameeran, seeking support.

Vidhya Senthilkumar, Director of Propel Industries, said the company readily agreed to support the works based on the reference from Mr. Sameeran. “Our team also visited the place and interacted with the beneficiaries to find out their needs,” she said.

Remaining works such as plastering of inner and outer walls, laying of floor tiles, fixing of doors and windows, plumbing and electrical works are expected to be completed in about two months.

Mr. Joshua said each house, with a size of 330 sq.ft., was expected to be a model and modern house constructed at this cost.

Mr. Raveendran added that further assistance for additional facilities including toilets for the tribal families would be considered in the next phase.

