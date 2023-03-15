ADVERTISEMENT

Tribal exchange programme begins in Coimbatore

March 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister T. Mano Thangaraj handing over a kit to Anita Kumari, a student from Jharkhand, at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The 14th tribal youth exchange programme by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of the Union Government began at the Bharathiar University on Wednesday.

As many as 200 college students from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar besides those from Coimbatore colleges will be taking part in various programmes that encourage a cultural exchange till March 20, according to a release.

Information Technology and Digital Services Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, who presided over the event, said, “The initiative is to share knowledge, experiences and traditional practices among students from different backgrounds. They must pick and choose the best out of these to develop their lives. Further, Tamil Nadu as a developing State in ‘technology for the common man’, can integrate their digital literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership skills.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said those spreading rumours on violence are misleading you away from development. Where there is peace and order, there will be growth. Coimbatore district is improving in several sectors.

He encouraged the students to learn each other’s language and lifestyle instead of keeping to themselves.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan urged the students to join the uniformed services as tribal people’s achievements in sports are notable.

NYKS Tamil Nadu Director Senthil Kumar, Southern State Regional Director M.N Nataraj, Tiruchi Deputy Superintendent of Police T.K. Lilly Grace, Bharathiar University V-C Convenor Committee members C.A. Vasuki and F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, and several dignitaries were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US