Tribal exchange programme begins in Coimbatore

March 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister T. Mano Thangaraj handing over a kit to Anita Kumari, a student from Jharkhand, at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Minister T. Mano Thangaraj handing over a kit to Anita Kumari, a student from Jharkhand, at Bharathiar University in Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The 14th tribal youth exchange programme by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) of the Union Government began at the Bharathiar University on Wednesday.

As many as 200 college students from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar besides those from Coimbatore colleges will be taking part in various programmes that encourage a cultural exchange till March 20, according to a release.

Information Technology and Digital Services Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, who presided over the event, said, “The initiative is to share knowledge, experiences and traditional practices among students from different backgrounds. They must pick and choose the best out of these to develop their lives. Further, Tamil Nadu as a developing State in ‘technology for the common man’, can integrate their digital literacy, entrepreneurship and leadership skills.”

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said those spreading rumours on violence are misleading you away from development. Where there is peace and order, there will be growth. Coimbatore district is improving in several sectors.

He encouraged the students to learn each other’s language and lifestyle instead of keeping to themselves.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan urged the students to join the uniformed services as tribal people’s achievements in sports are notable.

NYKS Tamil Nadu Director Senthil Kumar, Southern State Regional Director M.N Nataraj, Tiruchi Deputy Superintendent of Police T.K. Lilly Grace, Bharathiar University V-C Convenor Committee members C.A. Vasuki and F.X. Lovelina Little Flower, and several dignitaries were present.

