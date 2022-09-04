Tribal educator from Tiruppur gets State award

S. Ayyappan, a teacher of the Government Tribal Residential School in Lingamavoor in Tiruppur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The COVID-19 induced lockdown did not stop this 37-year-old teacher from climbing hilly tracts of the western ghats to reach tribal settlements and conduct classes for his young students regularly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he is one among the 11 teachers in Tiruppur district who will receive on Monday the Dr. S. Radhakrishnan award for best teachers given by the State government.

S. Ayyappan, a native of Tiruppur, was working at the Government Residential School for Tribal Children in Lingamavoor, Udumalpet Education Block, for the last five years. The primary school is located at the foothills of the western ghats, close to Thirumoorthy Dam.

“When I joined this school, only a single room was there that was used as a classroom in the morning for classes I to V, and doubled up as hostel at night,” said Mr. Ayyappan. With the efforts of Mr. Ayyappan and S. Pandi, Headmaster of the school, additional buildings were constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pandi told The Hindu, even during the lockdown when schools remained closed, Mr. Ayyappan went up the hilly tracts to reach the tribal settlements inside the forest areas and taught the students as there were no power supply, internet connection, or road facilities for these children to continue studies.

And, he did not stop with teaching academic lessons to the tribal children. When Mr. Ayyappan found that hygiene among the children was poor, and they were not groomed properly, he took upon himself the task. He started giving regular haircuts to the students and washed their clothes once in two days.

“They are my children too,” said Mr. Ayyappan, who used creative learning techniques to teach the students. At present, 20 students from the hilly areas were studying in the residential school. “Efforts are on to enrol 17 more children from the settlements,” he added.