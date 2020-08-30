Tribal communities turn to millet farming

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The impact of lockdown has put many members of the community out of work as they depend on tourism industry

B. Balraj, a member of the Irula adivasi community in Aracode near Kil Kotagiri, is among 50 former daily wage workers in his village to take up farming once again. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many adivasis, working as daily wage workers in tea estates, coffee plantations and farms, have found it difficult to find work. So many of us are now returning to farm our lands which were left fallow for the last few years,” said Mr. Balraj.

One of the beneficiaries of an initiative undertaken by the Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri, Mr. Balraj is among 1,335 farmers in the Nilgiris, who are being provided assistance to reclaim their traditional farmlands to cultivate millets.

Robert Leo, adviser to the Keystone Foundation, said that the farmers possess knowledge of traditional, organic farming practices, and have been provided with a “millet seed package,” comprising seven kg of foxtail millet, little millet and finger millet. Alongside other crops, such as amaranthus, mustard and varieties of vegetables, the farmers are being encouraged to take up mixed farming that is ecologically friendly, added Mr. Leo.

The millets fields are inter cropped in patches with maize, beans, chilli, tomatoes, pumpkins, pigeon peas and different kinds of green leafy vegetables and tubers, said S. Bhojan, a member of the Irula adivasi community living in a village in Bokkapuram in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The village is among a number of Irula and Kurumba communities being supported by the Keystone Foundation in Kotagiri, Coonoor and the Sigur plateau.

“Many members of the community were dependent on the tourism industry to earn their living,” said Mr. Bhojan. “As the resorts have had to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many were out of work,” he added. According to him, more than a hundred people in the Sigur alone have started farming anywhere between half an acre and one acre of their existing lands. “Most of these lands had been lying fallow, despite the fact that our communities had been given title deeds to them under the Forest Rights Act,” said Mr. Bhojan.

The community members said that they will use the millets to help feed their families and also trade with other communities for other goods.

The incorporation of millets into the diet of adivasi communities will help keep them healthy, said Mr. Robert Leo. “As most adivasis have come to rely on the Public Distribution System for their nutritional requirements, they have gradually moved away from consuming crops and foodstuffs that they would grow traditionally. By encouraging them to grow millets and other crops, we hope to also get them to eat a more balanced, nutritious diet,” he added.