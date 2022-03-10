Tribal association wants High Court to reconsider its decision on cattle grazing in forest areas

Domesticated cattle on their way to the forests for grazing on Talamalai Road in Talavadi hill in Erode district. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Ban will affect the livelihood of farmers and the common people dependent on forests, says forum

With the Madras High Court issuing orders banning domesticated cattle from venturing into forest areas for grazing, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has said that the ban would completely affect the livelihood of farmers and the common people and wanted the court to reconsider its decision.

The association’s Talavadi Union members’ meeting, led by its union councillor R. Arulsamy, was held at Arapalayam in the hilltop in which various resolutions were adopted. State secretary K. Ramasamy, district secretary Jeeva Bharathi, district coordinator S. Mohan Kumar and other office bearers took part.

Members said that the bench comprising Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar issued the direction based on a public interest litigation filed by G. Thirumurugan to forbear the Forest Department from issuing permits for the grazing of cattle inside the Megamalai Wildlife Sanctuary in Theni district. Cattle grazing is one of the oldest occupations of mankind and due to changes in agricultural practices, livestock breeding, it has reduced significantly. “But cattle grazing continues to be a major source of livelihood for the tribal people and other people who traditionally depend on the forests in hill areas”, they added.

Members said that cattle raised in the hills venture into the forest and after grazing, they return to the sheds naturally. “Not only tribal people, but people who depend on forest rear cattle”, they said and added that these animals cannot be raised indoors. They said that livestock rearing provides income to the people and bulls are used for ploughing in the land even today. “But, the ban on cattle grazing in forest areas is a big blow to the people”, they said. They also added that livestock and wild animals continue to coexist in all these years in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve.

The Forest Rights Act, 2006, recognises the traditional forest rights of tribal people and forest dwellers and grazing is mentioned as their community forest rights in the Act. The ban will further affect the people in hill areas who were already facing various challenges and wanted the court to reconsider its order.