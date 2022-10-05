Tribal association seeks primary schools at three remote hamlets in Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that closure of special training centres (STCs) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) at three tribal hamlets and absence of primary schools in those areas was leading to school dropouts, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has urged the State government to establish schools in the hamlets to ensure that the children have access to education.

In a letter to the Director of Tribal Welfare Department, Chennai, the association’s state committee member V.P. Gunasekaran said 40 families lived at Agnipavi tribal hamlet in Bargur Hills, 40 families at Vilankombai tribal settlement and 50 families at Doddakombai tribal settlement, both in Thookanaickenpalayam block.

About 25 children in Agnipavi had to travel over five km to reach the nearest school while 30 children at Vilankombai should traverse eight to 10 km in the reserve forest area and cross forest streams to reach the school at Vinobanagar. As many as 25 children at Doddakombai travelled five km to reach the nearest school.

Since the STCs were closed and due to the absence of a transport facility to reach schools, about 80 tribal children in these three hamlets, have discontinued their studies and turned into workers again. “Law mandates the right of children to free and compulsory education and denying education is violating the law,” the letter said and wanted three primary schools to be established at the hamlets.