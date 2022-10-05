Tribal association seeks primary schools at three remote hamlets in Erode

About 80 tribal children in Agnipavi, Vilankombai, Doddakombai hamlets, have discontinued their studies and turned into workers again

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 05, 2022 14:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that closure of special training centres (STCs) under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP) at three tribal hamlets and absence of primary schools in those areas was leading to school dropouts, Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association has urged the State government to establish schools in the hamlets to ensure that the children have access to education.

In a letter to the Director of Tribal Welfare Department, Chennai, the association’s state committee member V.P. Gunasekaran said 40 families lived at Agnipavi tribal hamlet in Bargur Hills, 40 families at Vilankombai tribal settlement and 50 families at Doddakombai tribal settlement, both in Thookanaickenpalayam block.

Also Read
Poverty and lack of transportation to reach schools are reasons for dropout among tribal children in Erode: study

About 25 children in Agnipavi had to travel over five km to reach the nearest school while 30 children at Vilankombai should traverse eight to 10 km in the reserve forest area and cross forest streams to reach the school at Vinobanagar. As many as 25 children at Doddakombai travelled five km to reach the nearest school.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the STCs were closed and due to the absence of a transport facility to reach schools, about 80 tribal children in these three hamlets, have discontinued their studies and turned into workers again. “Law mandates the right of children to free and compulsory education and denying education is violating the law,” the letter said and wanted three primary schools to be established at the hamlets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Erode
Tamil Nadu
school
tribals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app