Tribal assn. opposes amendment to FCA

Members of Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association will stage protests in front of the 11 forest range offices in the district on Monday against the proposal to amend the Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

A release from the association said the members would stage protests in front of the range offices at Jerahalli, Talavadi, Talamalai, Hasanur, Germalam, Kadambur, Bhavanisagar, Sathyamangalam, T.N. Palayam, Thamaraikarai and Anthiyur. The release said the Central government had released a consultation paper on the proposed amendments in the Act that paved the way for handing over the forest land to the corporates. “Instead of protecting the rights of tribal people, the proposal helps corporates take over forest land,” the release said.

The release said the proposal paved the way for handing over forest land at low price to companies if they wanted to execute infrastructure projects, which was nothing but privatisation. The release also said the proposal would dilute the Forest Rights Act, 2006, that gave rights to people living in the forest and also to earn their livelihood.