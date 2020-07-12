Tribal art on Salem prison walls to create awareness on environment

The tall walls that guard the Central Prison in Salem have become the canvas for tribal art to create awareness on the importance of conserving environment.
The plain walls that evoke curiosity among the passers-by here have been transformed into canvas for Gond art paintings on themes related to conservation and wildlife protection.
The paintings are based on Gond art, a tribal art form practised in tribal communities in north India, say the organisers who have taken up the art work project.
The paintings are done under Aakkam-Centre for Alternate and Sustainable Development Studies at Golden Gates and Emerald Valley Schools here.
Meena Sethu, correspondent of the schools, said, “The paintings are done to create awareness among the public that the world is for all living beings and not just humans. Gond art is primarily based on animals. About 48 small and large size paintings will be done on the prison walls here,” she said.
Awareness slogans on protecting the environment would be written on the walls in both English and Tamil.
While children were also generally involved in these activities, due to COVID-19 restrictions only art teachers had been involved in the project, she said.
Jail Superintendent Thangatamilselvan said the artworks would help create awareness among people as the prison was located in one of the important areas in the district.
The prison inmates and jail personnel had done artworks of national leaders and Tamil culture inside the prison premises, he added.
