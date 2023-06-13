Trial run on GN Mills flyover from July 1

June 13, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The National Highways wing of the State Highways Department plans to complete the GN Mills flyover works before the end of this month.

An official of the Department said the four-lane flyover on Mettupalayam road for 1.76 km that is under construction at a cost of ₹30 crore is nearing completion. “The works are expected to be over in another 10 days,” the official said. The service road has to be re-laid on one side (for vehicles coming towards Coimbatore) and in the case of the main carriageway, painting and light works remain on one side and bitumen works are to be completed on the other side. The works are progressing at a faster pace now, he said.

M. Devendran, secretary of Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee, said the project, which was started in 2019, maybe completed in a month. “The officials told us that they will throw open the flyover for trial run from July 1. We need to wait and see,” he said. One side of the service road was temporarily restored about 45 days ago and the other side should be re-laid. The Department should repair and re-lay the service roads on either side so that road users do not face any problem during the monsoon rain, he said.