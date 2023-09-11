HamberMenu
Trial run of zip line, zip cycle held at Coimbatore’s Ukkadam Big Tank and Valankulam Tank

September 11, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Zip cycling trial was held at the Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore on Monday.

Zip cycling trial was held at the Ukkadam Big Tank in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S, SIVA SARAVANAN

As part of attempts to enhance recreational and adventurous activities in the city under the Smart City Mission (SCM), the Corporation conducted trial run of zip line and zip cycle at Ukkadam Big Tank and Valankulam Tank on Monday.

The facility approximately 200 meters above ground level will take shape at a cost of ₹62.17 crore at the Ukkadam Big Tank.

According to a release, “this facility will allow three thrill-seekers to simultaneously soar through the skies on the zip line or traverse the treetops on the zip cycle.”

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the trial run of the project to ensure it adheres to the highest standards of efficiency and safety. 

The facility at Valankulam Tank will take shape at a cost of ₹67.86 crore. 

According to the release, seven distinct recreational areas and a food court will be established as part of the revival effort, including a ‘V’ shaped entrance gate on the premises. Mr. Prathap urged officials to expedite the project to the highest quality standards.

