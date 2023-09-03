ADVERTISEMENT

Trial run of Pilloor-III drinking water project expected to begin on September 25

September 03, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Works at an estimated cost of ₹134 crore are almost complete at the pumping station located at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat in Coimbatore district

The Hindu Bureau

The Pilloor-III Drinking Water Project proposes to supply 178 MLD of additional water to the added areas of Coimbatore city.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The trial run of the Pilloor-III Drinking Water Project’s main pumping station will begin on September 25.

This was decided at a consultation meeting of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials held in Coimbatore on September 3. The project proposes to supply 178 MLD of additional water to the added areas of Coimbatore city. 

The general water flow test is to be done at the pumping station. Works at an estimated cost of ₹134 crore are almost complete at the station at Murugaiyan Parisalthurai in Nellithurai panchayat in Coimbatore district, under a joint venture of the Corporation and the TWAD Board, a press release said.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and TWAD Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy participated in the meeting on Sunday and discussed details of the completion of the ₹779-crore project and the Underground Drainage (UGD) Project under taken at ₹591.14 crore in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur areas of the city, the release stated.

Further, the officials are planning to carry out a complete test run to pump water from the 178-MLD (Million Litres per Day) capacity drinking water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram in Marudur village, and to the 73-lakh litre master storage reservoir at Pannimadai in the district on October 20.

The Marudur drinking water treatment plant is under construction at ₹104.90 crore. The master storage reservoir, being built at ₹134 crore, is nearing completion, the press release said.

Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project

For the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project, a 362-km-long pipeline was laid and work for 28 km is pending in the National Highway areas. The authorities have instructed the officials concerned to lay pipeline for 17 km by September-end and to expedite providing household connections.

