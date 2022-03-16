Trial run of new temple chariot at Aragalur on Friday

The trial run of the new chariot of Kamanadeswarar Temple at Aragalur in Attur taluk in Salem district will be held on Friday (March 18).

Devotees in large numbers used to take part in the grand chariot festival held in the Tamil month of Panguni. But, due to various reasons, the festival was not held for three decades. Madurambiganatha Brahmendra Saraswathi Avathutha Swamigal, founder of Sri Mahameru Mandali, his family and the Mandali members along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) built a new wooden car and decided to conduct a trial run.

Temple officials said that the new car weighs 15 tonnes and was built by artisans from Arumbavur near Perambalur. It carries images of Gods, demi-Gods, Lord Ganesha and Lord Murugan. Over 1,000 devotees are expected to participate in the trial run of the car, officials added.