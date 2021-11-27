Trial run of Kodiveri water supply scheme begins

‘Scheme will provide 55 litres a day for people in rural areas, 135 litres in town panchayats’

With 96% of works under the Kodiveri Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) being completed, trial run has begun and distribution of water to the targeted 5.47 lakh people in the three unions of Erode and Tiruppur districts is expected to begin soon.

The scheme is being implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) at ₹227 crore and foundation was laid on December 12, 2018. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, works were delayed.

The scheme intends to mitigate drinking water shortage in 28 village panchayats (237 habitations) in Perundurai Panchayat Union and the town panchayats of Perundurai, Karumandichellipalayam, Kanjikovil, Nallampatti, Pallapalayam and Pethampalayam, four village panchayats (27 habitations) in Chennimalai Panchayat Union and 37 panchayats (283 habitations) in Uthukuli and Kunnathur Town Panchayats in Tiruppur district.

At present, individuals in rural areas are receiving 25 to 45 litres of water a day, while those in town panchayats are receiving 60 litres. As per norms, people in rural areas should be provided with 55 litres and people in town panchayats 90 litres. “The scheme will ensure 55 litres a day for people in rural areas and 135 litres in town panchayats,” officials said. The scheme is designed to benefit 3.68 lakh population in 2020 (base year), 4.48 lakh population in 2035 and 5.47 lakh population in 2050. “Water requirement in 2035 is expected to be 17.23 million litres per day (MLD) and 26.67 MLD in 2050,” they added.

Water drawn from the upper stream of River Bhavani in Kodiveri anicut is pumped to a well and taken to the treatment plant at Thingalur. The treated water is taken through a pipeline network of 125.69 km to the 80 overhead tanks in the targeted areas from where water is distributed through pipelines. District Collector H. Krishnanunni on Thursday inspected the scheme works at the anicut and at Thingalur and held discussions with TWAD Engineer C. Veeraragavan (Administration), Executive Engineer J.K. Sudha Mahesh and Engineer C. Vadivel.