Trial run of escalator in progress at Erode Railway Junction

Installation of escalator to connect platforms 3 and 4 has been completed and trial run is in progress.
The railways had, in 2014, announced that lifts and escalators would be installed to connect all the four platforms at ₹ 3 crore and work would be completed by 2015.
Though work began to install lifts to connect platforms 1 and 2 and 3 and 4, it was completed only in 2019. Later, work began to install escalator. But slow pace of work caused inconvenience to passengers.
Finally, installation of escalator was completed in November last. But trial run was not conducted that delayed commissioning of the escalator. Last week, the escalator was opened for passengers and was in use for a day. But, again it was closed for use. When contacted, railway officials said trial run of the escalator was in progress and it would be opened for the passengers soon.
